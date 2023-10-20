RFP Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1,033.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 108.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.91. 1,509,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $430.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

