Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.11. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 448 shares.

Ricoh Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

