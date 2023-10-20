Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $8.01. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 125,733 shares traded.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
