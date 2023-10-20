Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $8.01. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 125,733 shares traded.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth $760,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,216,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 77,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 72,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 142,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

