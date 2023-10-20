Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Shares Down 1.1%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

