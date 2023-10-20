Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 54,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.