Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 0.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

