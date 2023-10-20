Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of IGM traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.95 and its 200-day moving average is $377.91. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $264.77 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

