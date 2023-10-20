Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 133.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,215. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

