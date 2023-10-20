Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Shares Up 0.2%

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.51. 31,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 131,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on SGMT. JMP Securities began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 8.1 %
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($35.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($35.30). Equities analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -24.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.
