Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

