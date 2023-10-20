Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,343. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

