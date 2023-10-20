Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.68 on Friday, reaching $541.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

