Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 76.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,258 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.44. 357,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.80%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.