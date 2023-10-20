Serum Price Hits $0.0324 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $2.11 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

