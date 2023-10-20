Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSTK. Redburn Atlantic decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shutterstock Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,841. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

