Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Shares Down 1.8%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54. 19,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 52,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 506.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.90%.

Institutional Trading of Singularity Future Technology

About Singularity Future Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider with a focus on servicing steel companies and e-commerce businesses in China and the United States. It offers shipping and other freight-related services; and transportation, warehouse, collection, first-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

