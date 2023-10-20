SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.60 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $207.33 million and $17.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,519.84 or 1.00029901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,238,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.16266195 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $13,023,379.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

