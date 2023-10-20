SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $32.20. 2,475,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.