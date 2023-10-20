Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.53

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 1493555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 519.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 693,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 2,877.0% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 581,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 562,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $17,891,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

