Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.51

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $23.93. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 153,684 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,542 shares in the company, valued at $61,490,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

