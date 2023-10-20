SolGold (LON:SOLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.92

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.92 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.03 ($0.11), with a volume of 6189426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.66 ($0.12).

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.03. The company has a market cap of £270.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get SolGold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Liam Twigger purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($91,608.65). Corporate insiders own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.