SolGold (LON:SOLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.92

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.92 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.03 ($0.11), with a volume of 6189426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.66 ($0.12).
SolGold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.03. The company has a market cap of £270.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Liam Twigger purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($91,608.65). Corporate insiders own 53.58% of the company’s stock.
About SolGold
SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.
