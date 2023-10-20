SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Stock Price Up 17.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 4,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SomaLogic stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

