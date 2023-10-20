Sourceless Price Down 0% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $171.80 million and approximately $0.37 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,461.83 or 1.00048739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00818076 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

