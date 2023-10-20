SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 241,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 118,170 shares.The stock last traded at $50.55 and had previously closed at $50.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday.

SP Plus Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $984.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

