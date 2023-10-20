SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.30

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.30 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 8071364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

