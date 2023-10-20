Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.79

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.79 and traded as high as C$15.20. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$15.13, with a volume of 340 shares traded.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.16.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Physical Gold Trust
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.