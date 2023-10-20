Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $98.57 million and approximately $88.80 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.92 or 0.05453643 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,423,359 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

