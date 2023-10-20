Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 13,689 shares traded.

Symphony International Trading Down 12.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

