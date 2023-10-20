Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.25

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $2.22. Synlogic shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 11,978 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SYBX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Synlogic Stock Down 12.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 6,573.82% and a negative return on equity of 85.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 133.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synlogic by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

See Also

