Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.07. 2,546,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $341,198,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.