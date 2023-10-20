Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.35. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 199,579 shares traded.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

