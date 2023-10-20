TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.20 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $108.12 million and $3.20 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002997 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,686,406 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,582,222 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

