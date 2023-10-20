Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2023 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00.

10/10/2023 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $68.00.

10/5/2023 – Texas Capital Bancshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,600 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

