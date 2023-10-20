The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $14.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. 45,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,348. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $544.75 million, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

