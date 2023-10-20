The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.95. 860,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,148. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.10 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.