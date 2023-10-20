The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price to $0.50

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Invitae Price Performance

Invitae stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 2,027,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,596. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 161.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 679,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 96.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 236,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 735,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 108,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

