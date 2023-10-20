Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Shares Down 4.7%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.62 and last traded at C$7.86. Approximately 8,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCFS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

