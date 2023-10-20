Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s previous close.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.75 to C$25.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.67.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPZ

Topaz Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.61. 70,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.84. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$74.68 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.3597194 EPS for the current year.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.