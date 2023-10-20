Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.90

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $9.58. Toray Industries shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 71,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

