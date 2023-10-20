Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.35

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.35 and traded as high as $28.73. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 1,483 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

