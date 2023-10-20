Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.35

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.35 and traded as high as $28.73. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 1,483 shares.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
