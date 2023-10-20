Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.27. Track Group shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 4,800 shares trading hands.

Track Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Track Group alerts:

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.