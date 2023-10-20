Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 277,454 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 11% compared to the typical volume of 249,796 put options.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,778,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,015,465. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

