TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,044.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TDG traded down $6.31 on Friday, hitting $824.31. 113,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,375. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $862.58 and a 200-day moving average of $835.48. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $521.43 and a 12 month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,878 shares of company stock worth $51,907,770. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

