True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Trading Down 3.8%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on TUERF shares. CIBC decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TUERF
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.