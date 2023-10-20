True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Trading Down 3.8%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TUERF shares. CIBC decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TUERF

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.