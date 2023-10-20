TrueFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.28 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. TrueFi has a market cap of $35.81 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,203,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,071,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03327374 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,020,396.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

