Truist Financial Corp Has $181.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $181,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,471,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,213,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

