Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,555 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of BlackRock worth $273,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLK traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $614.13. 202,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,611. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $668.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.61. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $570.94 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

