UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $280.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $283.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE FLT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.99. 174,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.73 and a 200-day moving average of $245.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.