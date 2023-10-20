UGE International (CVE:UGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.91

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 60254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

UGE International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$59.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.17.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

