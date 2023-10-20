United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stake Cut by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.59% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USCI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 6,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,724. The stock has a market cap of $181.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07.

About United States Commodity Index Fund

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

